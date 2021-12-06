Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

Two Grindrod men lost everything, including their six-month-old pup Sunday.

While the homeowner and friend were out, a fire broke out in their trailer around 4 p.m. Unfortunately their new German shepherd dog was in the home and did not survive the blaze.

”It was fully engulfed when I got home from Enderby,” neighbour Judy Wetherill said. “Thankfully his shop didnt catch too. Scary, scary.”

With nothing but a skeleton of the trailer and addition remaining, friends and neighbours are collecting donations for the residents.

“It’s a complete loss,” Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said. “Trailers don’t fare very well in a fire.”

Large and medium clothing, toiletries and everyday necessities can be dropped off at 410-4th Avenue in Grindrod.

Organizer Kelsey Prinz has also offered to pickup donations in Vernon. Those who have items to give can email her at kelslp_29@hotmail.com.

