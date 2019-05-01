Quebec festival cancels greased pig race that has drawn ire of animal activists

Organizers cancel event to prevent any possible transmission of African swine fever

Boys fall on a pig during the greased pig catching competition Monday, Sept. 4, 2006, at the L’il Spurs Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa. A small-town Quebec festival has cancelled a controversial race that featured participants trying to grab greased pigs. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/The Hawk Eye, Scott Morgan)

A small-town Quebec festival has cancelled a controversial race that featured participants trying to grab greased pigs.

Animal rights groups including the SPCA have long denounced the event in Ste-Perpetue, Que., which featured domestic pigs let loose in a muddy pen and then chased by contestants who had to catch them and toss them into a barrel.

READ MORE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

But Festival du Cochon director Michel Jutras says the criticism by rights groups isn’t the main reason the festival 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal won’t be hosting its best-known event.

Rather, he says organizers wanted to update the festival for its 42nd edition and prevent any possible transmission of African swine fever, a disease that has been found Europe and is feared by Canadian producers.

Jutras says there won’t be any greased pigs at the festival this year, but there will still be many other forms of entertainment, including what he describes as a “humorous” event featuring wild boars.

He says it’s unclear whether the festival’s namesake animal will be back in future years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty
Next story
Weekend highway accident resulted in one fatality

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary students draw to reduce plastics

Environmental organisation held Earth Day art contest to raise awareness on single use plastics

Liam’s Lowdown: How much do we value caribou?

Humans like putting a dollar value to everything, so what are we willing to spend for caribou?

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

South Okanagan RCMP find young child alone downtown

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Weekend highway accident resulted in one fatality

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Most Read