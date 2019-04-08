Quebec Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann responds to reporters questions after she tabled a report on end of life care, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec health minister promises changes after woman gives birth in car

The woman was forced to give birth in a car after having to transfer hospitals

Quebec’s health care network will change its policies after a pregnant woman was forced to transfer hospitals last week and delivered her baby in a car, Health Minister Danielle McCann said Monday.

Angelique Lauzier and her partner went to their local hospital in La Malbaie, in Quebec’s Charlevoix region, when she began experiencing irregular contractions. But the couple was told to drive almost two hours south to Quebec City because the obstetrics unit had been temporarily closed due to a staff shortage.

Lauzier gave birth about 15 minutes from their destination, her partner told a local radio station. In response, McCann told reporters from now on, an ambulance will be used to transfer pregnant women who are near giving birth.

READ MORE: Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Lauzier’s partner, Jean-Francois Dandurand, told radio station 98.5 FM his spouse’s contractions intensified soon after they left La Malbaie, and her water broke midway through the late-night journey.

“I had no choice but to (keep going),” he told the station. ”I tried to help my partner as much as I could, and on the other hand I tried to concentrate on the road.”

He said the mother and baby are doing well, but he feels the hospital should have offered the family more support. “She was at 40 weeks and two days (pregnant), so the birth was imminent,” he said. ”It seems to me that an ambulance should have simply been a priority.”

McCann told a news conference in Montreal that when women are close to giving birth and need to change hospitals, “it’s very important that there’s an ambulance to accompany them.”

The temporary closure of La Malbaie’s birthing services reflects a province-wide problem of labour shortages. Hospitals across Quebec are struggling to recruit personnel.

On Monday, thousands of Quebec nurses refused to work mandatory overtime during a one-day job action to highlight working conditions they say have led to burnout and compromised patient care.

Annie Ouellet, a spokeswoman for the regional health centre that includes the La Malbaie hospital, said labour shortages are especially acute in the regions.

READ MORE: Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

She said the hospital had no choice but to close its birthing ward for five days due to a lack of specialized nurses. The centre is scheduled to reopen Monday at midnight.

“Currently, we are looking for five obstetrician nurses at La Malbaie hospital as well as nearly 40 nurses to work in Charlevoix (region),” she said in a phone interview.

Ouellet said the health system is doing everything it can to meet the shortage, including recruiting abroad, calling back nurses from retirement and offering to retrain any nurses who are interested in obstetrics.

She confirmed that any pregnant women who need to be transferred to Quebec City in the future will be taken by ambulance.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother shot in front of L.A. police station during custody exchange
Next story
Okanagan man charged following alleged stolen truck roll over

Just Posted

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

Most Read