A health-care worker takes people’s details as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, as the pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec to make masks mandatory in high school classrooms in highest COVID alert areas

Directive begins today and will continue until at least Oct. 28

Quebec is making mask-wearing mandatory in classrooms for high school students in regions at the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said today the new directive will enter into effect on Thursday and remain until at least Oct. 28.

The mask-wearing order is among a series of new public health measures that Roberge says aims to ensure students, teachers and school staff are safe amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

The greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, as well as the Chaudiere-Appalaches region south of the provincial capital, are at the highest COVID-19 alert level.

Earlier today, the province reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 79,650.

Health officials reported two deaths in the past 24-hours attributed to the novel coronavirus, and four that they said occurred at earlier dates, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,884.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusQuebecSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic
Next story
Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

Just Posted

Three candidates on Columbia River Revelstoke ballots

Representatives from BC’s Green, Liberal and NDP will be vying for the MLA job

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

Photos: Cuteness overload as families explore fall in the Okanagan

Kelowna pumpkin farmer shares knowledge on the science of growing the popular fall fruit

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper license plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro and Sakamoto Agency receive recognition at 2020 CCMA Awards

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

The collision happened on Postill Lake Road on Sept. 26

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Most Read