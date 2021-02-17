FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It called the admission “a precautionary measure” taken on the advice of Philip’s doctor. The palace said he is expected to remain for a few days of “observation and rest.”

His illness is not related to COVID-19. The queen and Philip were vaccinated against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was last hospitalized in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward VII Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He was forced to give up driving at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham estate in January 2019. Philip needed help to get out of the Land Rover but wasn’t injured. A woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Jill Lawless And Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Royal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland
Next story
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

Just Posted

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

News business, The Copeland, now operating out of the historic McCarty House on Mackenzie Ave. (Submitted/The Copeland)
McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

New owners are continuing to operate the historical home as a bed and breakfast

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

68-year-old Penticton man Ned Captroppa was killed in a hit-and-run at the at intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue Monday, Feb. 15, 20201. (Contributed by April Richards)
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Ned Captroppa, 68, was killed in a downtown hit-and-run on Family Day, Feb. 15

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

Salmon Arm Fire Department received word of people falling through ice on weekend

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
Families panic before skiers on Frosty Mountain found safe

RCMP recommends all back country users employ satellite devices

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Okanagan driver ticketed after running red light, causing 3-car collision

Northbound prius in Kelowna ran red light, struck by westbound vehicle, rolled into semi truck

Most Read