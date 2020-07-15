A quick response by local firefighters Monday prevented a structure fire on a Keremeos property from spreading into the home. (File photo)

Quick response saves Keremeos home from structure fire

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

A quick response by local firefighters on Monday prevented ablaze on a Keremeos property from spreading into the home.

The fire, which started close to a home on the morning of July 13, was reported shortly after it sparked.

The Keremeos fire chief attributes this as the reason the house was saved.

“We were very fortunate that it was called in when it was. If it had been called in much later we would have probably lost the garage and the house,” Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department chief Jordy Bosscha.

The house and garage are separated by about 20 feet, Bosscha explained, and it’s in this space that the owner carves wood under a lean-to. He suspects this is where the fire may have started. This area was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and the fire was starting to spread to the shop.

The shop sustained some damage as well as the roof of the home. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

The call came in at 7:48 a.m., and crews arrived at the home, located on 7th Avenue, 12 minutes later. They responded with three apparatus and were cleaned up by 10 a.m.

Previous story
Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Quick response saves Keremeos home from structure fire

