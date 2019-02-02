PHOTOS: Racing event in Revelstoke starts late due to massive snowfall

It’s a busy weekend at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with the fresh snow and racing event. In the last seven days, the resort has received almost 50 cm. So far, roughly 750 cm has fallen this season. Due to all the fresh snow, the event started a couple hours late as the course had to be dug out.

Banked slalom is both Saturday and Sunday. Competitors were allowed one timed run each day, with the fastest time counting towards end results. The prize pool included cash, products, and a day of heliboarding.

We will update with the results when posted.