Dan Battley, a Christian, said he wouldn’t want this kind of hateful graffiti sprayed on his church while painting over it. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Dan Battley, a Christian, said he wouldn’t want this kind of hateful graffiti sprayed on his church while painting over it. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Racist graffiti near Quesnel Sikh Temple implores citizen to take action

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains depictions of hate-speech some people may find offensive

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains depictions of hate speech some people may find offensive

Even as a newcomer to Quesnel, Dan Battley felt as he walked down Lewis Drive the words spray-painted on the Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple didn’t belong in the city.

The graffiti included threats to “comunists (sic) Asians and East Indians” alongside swastikas.

Battley noticed hateful graffiti in the morning of Friday, Oct. 1, and by the afternoon had reported it to the Quesnel RCMP.

However, as he explained that as a Christian, he couldn’t imagine if similar hateful things were put on his church.

So he painted over it himself.

READ MORE: Liberals introduce bill to combat online hate speech as Commons adjourns for summer

“It’s just gross,” he said as he was painting.

The Cariboo Gur Sikh Temple declined to comment for this story at this time, as did the RCMP.

“If we all do a small part, I think it will help,” Battley said. “Sometimes you can’t do big things but you can do little things.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate PromotionQuesnel

Previous story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area “unfounded”

Just Posted

Peter Bernacki and Gary Sulz at the unveiling of the bench, dedicated to the memory of Randy Biggs. (contributed)
Commemorative bench unveiled in honour of Revelstoke man

The orange shirt display on the Land is Medicine walk on The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘The land is medicine’: Walk on The National Day of Reconciliation taught culture

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

YMCA swimming pool, circa 1945. The YMCA was located on First Street East, at the site of the public parking lot. George Stocks photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 11142)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 30