Radon information session coming up for Revelstoke residents

Free testing kits will be available after the session

A new map from the BC CDC has identified the Revelstoke Local Health Area as potentially have radon concentrations of more than 600 becquerels per cubic metre. There have been 220 samples taken with an average reading of 642 becquerels per cubic metre. (BC CDC)

The City of Revelstoke is partnering with Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists to provide free radon testing kits for Revelstoke residents, for Radon Action Month.

Radon is a naturally occurring colourless, odourless, radioactive gas that is released when uranium breaks down in soils and rocks. Long-term exposure to radon, especially at high levels, can cause lung cancer, according to the BCCDC.

READ MORE: Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

The BCCDC recently launched an interactive map based on test results from inside homes across the province, aimed to inform people where there are potential high levels of the gas.

Revelstoke is in a red zone on the map, indicating concentrations of 600 or more becquerels per cubic metre. A 2017 publication from the federal government recommends action be taken to reduce radon levels in a home if they are above 200 becquerels per cubic metre.

The Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists is hosting an online information session on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Revelstoke residents who attend will receive a free radon testing kit following the information session.

To sign up for the event go to takeactiononradon.ca/100-radon-test-kit-challenge.

READ MORE: Revelstoke homes potential hot spots for lung-cancer-causing gas

*With files by Jessica Peters, Black Press

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke