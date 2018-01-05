Railway station-inspired residential project applying for development permit

The proposed build at 100 Track Street would feature six row houses

The six row houses proposed by Robert and Harry Elliott at 100 Track Street have been designed as a nod to the former Revelstoke Railway Station. The project was in front of the Advisory Planning Commission on Jan. 2 for development permit consideration. (City of Revelstoke)

A railway-inspired residential project is being proposed for a vacant lot east of Grizzly Plaza.

Located at 100 Track Street, the proposed project was in front of the Advisory Planning Commission on Jan. 2 for development permit consideration.

The site, which is located at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and Track Street doesn’t have anything built on it yet, but owners Robert and Harry Elliott are proposing two triplexes, which will include six row houses.

The site was rezoned to medium density multi-family residential from single family residential in July 2016.

There is an east to west downhill slope and the plan for the site proposes building into the hillside with the main entrances to the east and walkout basements, patios and balconies to the west.

The exterior of the building is going to look like the Revelstoke Railway Station, wrote city planner Daniel Sturgeon in his report to the commission. He said there is a plan for “extensive window mullions, wooden patio platforms, decorative knee braces, and a shallow hip roof.”

There is also a landscaping plan (estimated to cost almost $47K) for the property including a rain garden and a vintage vehicle feature. The plant palette features smoke tree, cone flower, evening primrose, paper bark maple and Colorado blue spruce, among others.

A berm on the west property line is meant to offer a visual and auditory buffer from the railway.

A separated covered six-stall parking structure is proposed for the east property line, with more uncovered parking alongside it.

The floor plans for the six units show three bedrooms and three bathrooms with about 1,356 sq. feet inner units and about 1518 sq. feet end units.

The request for a development permit has not yet been in front of council.

Check out the draft plans for the proposal.

