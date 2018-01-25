The six row houses proposed by Robert and Harry Elliott at 100 Track Street have been designed as a nod to the former Revelstoke Railway Station. The project was approved by City Council on Jan. 23. (City of Revelstoke)

Railway station-inspired residential project approved by City Council

Proposed build is at 100 Track Street

A new residential development that was designed to look like the old Revelstoke Railway Station is moving forward.

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to approve the project at 100 Track Street during a regular City Council meeting on Jan. 23.

Robert and Harry Elliott have proposed six row houses for the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and Victoria Street.

They applied for a development permit in April 2017.

The property is located on land with a significant slope, which was taken into consideration when designing the building and planning the landscaping.

City staff had concerns about the level of noise from the nearby CP tracks as well as the crossing signal.

To mitigate those concerns, the Elliotts proposed an earth berm on the west side of the property. The building materials are also designed for sound-proofing and include interlocking concrete foam bricks on the exterior walls and triple-glazed windows.

An extensive landscaping plan is proposed, which includes species of plants that are native to the area. The landscaping is estimated to cost almost $47K.

A receipt of financial security for $88,376.93 is required in accordance with the Local Government Act “to ensure completion of the Landscaping as identified in the Development Permit,” wrote city planner Daniel Sturgeon in his report to City Council.

The exterior of the building takes inspiration from the old Revelstoke Railway Station.

“Decorative signage bearing the City’s name is located on each end of the building, similar to the historical train station,” wrote Sturgeon. “The proposed building will complement the downtown character and improve viewscapes from Grizzly Plaza and Victoria Road.”

Mayor Mark McKee congratulated the Elliotts for their project.

“I think the proponents have stepped up to the plate and they’ve got a great project there. It’s going to be a great addition to the community,” he said. “Hats off to the Ellitots for coming together with a great plan.”

City Council voted in favour of the project.

Councillor Trevor English was not at the meeting.

 

The Revelstoke Railway Station. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

