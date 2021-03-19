A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

With spring around the corner, CN Police Service is reminding folks not to use railway tracks as a walking path.

“Trespassing on railway tracks/property is not only dangerous (as it can result in significant risk of injury and death), but it is illegal,” CN Police said in a news release.

They will be out patrolling communities throughout B.C. as the weather becomes nicer and more people are enjoying the outdoors, and are advising people to “be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live.”

In 2020, 187 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 57 fatalities and 31 serious injuries.

The main causes of the incidents were disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

RELATED: Fatal collision between train and pedestrian in Chilliwack

Under the Railway Safety Act of Canada, section 26.1 it is an offence for any person to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Railway safety tips:

• Only cross railway tracks at designated public/pedestrian crossings

• Obey the railway crossing control devices and do not attempt to beat the train

• Before walking across any railway crossing, look both ways, listen and only proceed over the crossing when it is safe to do so

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Winter Market was housed in community centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Revelstoke skiers in 1920. Emma Roberts, photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3660)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 18

Local history as recorded in the newspaper of the day

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

Residents will start moving into McCurdy Place on Monday, March 22. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna supportive housing project opens its doors

Those originally opposed to the Rutland-area project have since had a change of heart

Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

(GoFundMe)
Former Okanagan resident with sick child asks for support

Over $5,000 has already been raised in support of family with ill child

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Most Read