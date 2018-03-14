Rain and slippery roads

DriveBC is reporting fallen ice and debris 20km south of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

Following a brief stint of sunshine, it is expected to rain today.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the freezing level will rise to 1200 meters this afternoon.

The high in Revelstoke today is +5.

DriveBC is reporting fallen ice and debris 20km south of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23, and slippery sections on Hwy. 1

For up to date road conditions visit, DriveBC.ca

For up to date weather visit, Weather.gc.ca

