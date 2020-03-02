Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Compact snow in Glacier National Park. Slushy with slippery sections.

Limited visibility with snow between Lanark Snowshed and Quartz Creek Bridge. Watch for slippery sections and compact snow.

East of Golden expect two hour delays as the road will be closed intermittently for clean up after a rockslide March 1.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Snow deposit removal between Blanket Creek Bridge and Mulvillehill Creek Bridge. Expect 20 minuted delays.

Highway 23 north: Slushy with slippery sections.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A few flurries changing to rain showers this morning. Snow level rising to 1,200 metres this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Snow level 1,100 metres. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 2.

March3: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Snow level 1,000 metres rising to 1,400 metres in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

8 cm in the last 24 hours.

10 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth 260 cm.

Avalanche forecast:

Glacier National Park: “Natural avalanches are possible today, and if triggered could be large enough to reach valley bottoms. Today is a good day to minimize exposure to overhead avalanche terrain.”

Alpine, treeline, below treeline: 3-Considerable

North and South Columbia: “A weak layer has reared its head as the overlying slab has matured. Human triggered avalanches are very likely right now. Avoid sharp changes in terrain shape and keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab.”

Alpine, treeline, below treeline: 3-Considerable

