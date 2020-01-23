Rain and snow today in Revelstoke

High plus three

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain mixed with snow. Wind southeast 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Rain beginning after midnight. Snow level 1000 metres lowering to 700 metres this evening. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tomorrow: Rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1300 metres near noon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Avalanche control planned from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., near Three Valley Gap. Road closed during that time.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 8 cm

Base depth: 236 cm

Season total: 717 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -5C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Surface slabs in wind-effected areas (ridgeline, alpine lee zones) are the greatest concern today.

Tree-bombs will become a threat as temps rise and winds pick up; maybe don’t linger under the large tree snow gnomes…”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Fresh storm slabs will likely be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Fresh storm slabs will likely be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Most Read