Two mudslides close the Ross Creek - Seymour Arm Main Forest Road Sunday, June 23, leaving it closed until early next week at earliest. (CSRD image)

Rain delays repair of Shuswap road damaged in mudslide

Seymour Arm forest service road not expected to reopen until early next week

The Ross Creek – Seymour Arm Forest Service Road will remain closed for longer than initially expected.

On Sunday, June 23, the road was closed by two mudslides at the two-kilometre mark between Seymour Arm and St. Ives.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 25, the ministry told the Observer that more rain for the area is currently forecast for the end of the week and possibly into the weekend.

“The road remains closed and is anticipated to remain closed until at least early next week. No equipment is currently clearing the current mudslide area, given the ongoing risk for more debris to come down because of the additional rain.”

Road clearing will begin when it is safe to do so, states the ministry.

Read more: Mudslides expected to keep Seymour Arm road closed for at least three days

Read more: 2014 – Hydro nixes power for Seymour Arm

Read more: 2017 – Four people initially trapped by St. Ives landslides

The Celista – Blueberry Forest Service Road (commonly known as the ‘1025’ road), which connects with the Scotch Creek Forest Service Road, ‘690,’ is open and available as a viable alternate route.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District states the Blueberry Forest Service Road is best-suited to four-by-four vehicles.

