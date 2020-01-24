Rain for Revelstoke

The city busy clearing snow in Revelstoke today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain. Rain mixed with wet snow near noon. Snow level rising to 1200 metres this afternoon. High plus 3.

Tonight: Periods of rain ending after midnight then cloudy. Snow level 1200 metres. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning near noon. Snow level 700 metres. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control until 2 p.m. Road closed. Road has been closed since early this morning to a fatal vehicle crash.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 244 cm

Season total: 730 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -2C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Natural activity is increasing, watch for overhead hazard and expect to trigger the new storm snow”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Yet another storm pulse will keep storm slab problems active on Friday. The South Columbias are expected to receive the heaviest accumulations. Avalanche danger will increase over the day as new snow adds up.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Another storm pulse will keep storm slab problems active on Friday. Expect avalanche danger to increase over the day as new snow accumulates.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada