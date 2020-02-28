Rain for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level rising to 1200 metres this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain showers becoming mixed with a few flurries overnight. Snow level 1200 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Snow level near valley bottom. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Foggy. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Foggy. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 260 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“The snow load over the February 22nd surface hoar is increasing and priming for a trigger”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“More snow in the north of the region and a bit of warming may increase the reactivity of the buried surface hoar layer. This layer is widespread, so any steep slope in open trees or the alpine should be treated as suspect, particularly where you notice slab properties.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Be wary of incremental loading over a layer of surface hoar. Once a threshold amount of snow accumulates and forms slab properties, slab avalanches will be easy to trigger at all elevations and on all aspects. Conservative decision-making is warranted.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

