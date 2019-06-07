Rain forecast for today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

Environment Canada Forecast:

Today: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Low plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed andLanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday,Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, ColumbiaWest FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Quartz Creek FSR; Quartz Creek FSR and Wiseman Rd from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday,Wednesday, Thursday. Single Lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde StationRd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction between Revelstoke and Sicamous.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Canoe St and the end of Highway 23.

Highway 23 south: There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Brisco Rd. north of Radium Hot Springs, 0.01 Ha, out of control, suspected to be human caused.

Toby Creek near Invermere, 0.02 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob Rd, south of Jaffray , 0.46 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Linklater Creek, south of Cranbrook near the USA border , 50 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Tuzo Creek, near Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Balfour Face, near Balfour, 0.67 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

2 km E of Caribou Creek, west of Nakusp , 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.

Previous story
McKenna considering Senate changes to environmental-assessment bill
Next story
‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

Just Posted

Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather conditions today

The man behind the mural

Benji Andringa wants to see more murals in Revelstoke

Shuswap-Okanagan gas prices begin to drop as Lower Mainland station hits 127.9

Cost of gas in Salmon Arm, Vernon drops below 140 cents per litre

Province purchases two properties in Revelstoke for affordable housing

The two aging complexes will undergo remediation and renovations

Eagles tribute show coming to Revelstoke

One of the most storied American rock bands, The Eagles, were formed… Continue reading

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

New political party hoping to make a splash in Kootenays

Rick Stewart running under the banner of the People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Latest class of provincial sheriffs graduate, to come to Vernon, Kelowna

The 24 recruits will be posted to Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops the Lower Mainland, Cranbrook and Victoria

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Most Read