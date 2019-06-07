Rain for Revelstoke, no new fires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Environment Canada Forecast:

Today: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Low plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed andLanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday,Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, ColumbiaWest FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Quartz Creek FSR; Quartz Creek FSR and Wiseman Rd from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday,Wednesday, Thursday. Single Lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde StationRd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction between Revelstoke and Sicamous.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Canoe St and the end of Highway 23.

Highway 23 south: There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Brisco Rd. north of Radium Hot Springs, 0.01 Ha, out of control, suspected to be human caused.

Toby Creek near Invermere, 0.02 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob Rd, south of Jaffray , 0.46 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Linklater Creek, south of Cranbrook near the USA border , 50 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Tuzo Creek, near Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Balfour Face, near Balfour, 0.67 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

2 km E of Caribou Creek, west of Nakusp , 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see BC Wildfire Service.