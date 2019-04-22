Rain for Revelstoke today

Rain is expected to fall in Revelstoke today. (File photo)

Road construction forecast from DriveBC as of 8:06 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Road. Expect minor delayrs between 7:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Highway 1 west: Road sweeping between Avoca Rd. and Bowolin Rd, 25 km east of Sicamous. Lane closure.

Highway 23 north: Construction between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd. and Wallis Rd. from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No warnings or conditions.

See more information at DriveBC.ca

Today’s weather from Environement Canada:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Rain beginning near noon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada’s website.

BC Wildfire report:

No active fires in the Southeast Fire Centre.

See BC Wildfire Service for more information.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Forecast snow with moderate SW winds will continue loading recent storm slabs. At and below treeline watch for an early crust break down. First bear observations this morning near Rogers Pass.”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.