Rain for Revelstoke

Temperature hovering around zero for today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Wet snow mixed with rain changing to rain near noon and ending this afternoon then cloudy. Snow level near valley bottom. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow changing to periods of rain in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1000 metres late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 2.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 6:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow and slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 6:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 233 cm

Season total: 708 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Stiffer snow under your skis is an indicator of a slab. Be very cautious of this scenario if you have a cliff or terrain trap below you; this isolated slab “cookie” may pop out, causing you to unexpectedly surf down an unplanned line”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada