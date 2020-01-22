Rain for Revelstoke

Temperature hovering around zero for today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Wet snow mixed with rain changing to rain near noon and ending this afternoon then cloudy. Snow level near valley bottom. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow changing to periods of rain in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1000 metres late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 2.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

For more information see Environment Canada.

Blue hour in Revelstoke.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 6:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow and slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow and slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 6:30 am:

New snow: 9 cm

Base depth: 233 cm

Season total: 708 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Stiffer snow under your skis is an indicator of a slab. Be very cautious of this scenario if you have a cliff or terrain trap below you; this isolated slab “cookie” may pop out, causing you to unexpectedly surf down an unplanned line”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Can

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Storm slabs may be reactive to human triggering, especially in wind loaded areas, and at upper elevations. Watch for signs of instability such as whumphing, cracking and recent avalanches.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population
Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Revelstoke City Councillor Steven Cross resigns

Cross said he cannot support council giving themselves a raise

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Like many in British Columbia, you may be worried about running into… Continue reading

24 new projects funded by Columbia Basin Trust

The cost of the projects is pegged at over $377,000

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

Morning start: Did you know the Journey song’s line “born and raised in South Detroit” actually refers to Canada?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019

Summerland taxes expected to rise by 4.0%

Increase to add an estimated $77.73 to typical tax bill

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

