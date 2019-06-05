Environment Canada says rain will start this evening.(Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Rain forecast for tonight in Revelstoke

Roads, weather and active fires in the area

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Quartz Creek FSR; Quartz Creek FSR and Wiseman Rd from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Single Lane alternating traffic.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Maintenance between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg until 8:30 a.m. road closed intermittently.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Bridge maintenance between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23. from 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Rain. Amount 10 mm. Low 10.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre

Brisco Rd north of Radium Hot Springs -0.01 Ha,, suspected to be human caused.

Toby Creek, near Invermere-0.02 Ha, being held, suspected to be human caused.

Kootenay Nine Mile FSR, near Canal Flats-0.1 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

North Plumbob FSR, south of Jaffray-0.6 Ha, being held, suspected to be human caused.

Meadow Creek west of Lake Kookanusa near the USA border-0.01 Ha, cause unknown.

Balfour Face near Balfour-0.67 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Hardy Mountain near Grand Forks-0.4 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

2 km east of Cariboo Lake, west of Nakusp -0.3 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

See BC Wildfire Service for more information.

