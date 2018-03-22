Rain forecasted for afternoon

Slushy and slippery on Hwy. 1

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for this afternoon in Revelstoke.

The high down in the valley today is +7.

The freezing level is expected to rise to 1300 meters in the afternoon.

DriveBC is cautioning drivers to watch for changing road conditions and fallen ice 20km South of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

They also report the Trans-Canada highway is slushy and slippery this morning.

For up to date weather, visit, weather.gc.ca

For up to date road conditions, visit, drivebc.ca

