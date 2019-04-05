Rain forecasted to start this afternoon and continue overnight. (Photo: Pixabay)

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.:

Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of construction.

Highway 1 east- No warnings or conditions. Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north-No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 south-No warnings or conditions. There will be a safety drill on the Arrow Lake Ferry. Expect delays.

Check DriveBC for current conditions.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Showers ending early this evening then cloudy. Showers beginning after midnight. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.

Check Environment Canada for more information.

Snow report for Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 2 cm

Last 48 hours: 9 cm

Base depth: 214 cm

Season total: 931 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park:

Spring conditions- The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

See Avalanche Canada for more information.

Previous story
Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar
Next story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Just Posted

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 3

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 1, 1899 C.E. Shaw was appointed… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

Vernon man honoured with ALS Exceptional Public Awareness Program Award

““I am delighted to have been able to help raise awareness for ALS as well as the ALS Society.”

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

Column: Put smoky burn piles on the back burner

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Mammoths roam Shuswap donkey refuge

Big animals prove they have a gentle soul, quiet nature

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Progress made on Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail initiative

“We need to pull together in the same direction. Now let’s harness up and get going.”

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Most Read