Joanne Zebroff captured this image of the Kelowna wildfire in Clifton/McKinley on Aug. 18, 2023. (Facebook)

Joanne Zebroff captured this image of the Kelowna wildfire in Clifton/McKinley on Aug. 18, 2023. (Facebook)

Rain, rain, please stay: Precipitation in the forecast for the Okanagan

An air quality advisory remains in affect for the entire Okanagan

Some relief could be on the way for the wildfires across the Okanagan.

A special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for the entire the Okanagan despite seeing much-improved air quality overnight and into Tuesday morning.

According to the website IQAir, Kelowna’s air quality index remains unhealthy at 172 Tuesday morning. Despite being unhealthy, it’s a vast improvement from sitting at a hazardous score of 289 on Monday.

Penticton currently sits at an air quality index of 203 (sixth worst in the province) while Summerland is at 219 (fifth) and Kamloops is at 260 (fourth).

Throughout the Okanagan on Aug. 22, it’s mostly cloudy with widespread smoke. In the morning, there is a 30 per cent of rain and that increased to a 70 per cent chance in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms but there is not a thunderstorm warning in effect. Winds could reach 20 km/h. For the majority of the Okanagan, it is expected to reach 22 C.

The rain is expected to bounce around from 30 to 70 per cent throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to help the all the wildfires throughout the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in B.C.’s southern Interior

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaEnvironment Canada weatherKelownaKeremeosLake CountryOkanaganPentictonSalmon ArmShuswapVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 kids rescued from cable car dangling 100s of feet in the air in Pakistan
Next story
Premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in B.C.’s southern Interior

Just Posted

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

Dylan Hardy (right) was voted Citizen of the Year at the 2022 Business Excellence Awards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Nominations still open for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions. (Black Press file photo)
Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

Dallas Chelick hoists the 2023 Sunshine Open trophy, after winning with a -1 under 72 through two days. (Contributed)
Amid wildfire distress, West Kelowna evacuee wins Kamloops golf tournament