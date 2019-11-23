Rain today in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain. Rain at times mixed with snow this morning. Snow level near valley bottom. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 2.

Tonight: Wet snow mixed with rain. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy sections.

South: Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

