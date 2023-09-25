The Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland is now 1,116.2 hectares in size. (Marc Bowles/Facebook)

The Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland is now 1,116.2 hectares in size. (Marc Bowles/Facebook)

Rain welcomed in Peachland as wildfire continues to burn

The Glen Lake fire is approximately 6 km west of Peachland

  • Sep. 25, 2023 11:10 a.m.
  • News

Cooler weather and some precipitation aided wildfire personnel yesterday (Sep. 24) on the Glen Lake fire west of Peachland.

Fire crews are attacking the fire on the northeast corner today with additional crews mopping up the machine guard and extinguishing hotspots up to 100 feet into the burned area.

A direct attack is happening at Munro FSR toward Eneas Lakes Park, and heavy equipment continues to construct a machine guard on the south flank of the blaze.

Helicopters are not bucketing on the wildfire currently due to poor visibility, but remain available if conditions improve. Two additional helipads are being established for safety and improved access.

Eight properties are still on evacuation order while hundreds more are still on alert.

