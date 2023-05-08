Rainbow hot air balloon makes surprise touch down in Kelowna

The balloon touched down at approximately 8:30 a.m. near downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna residents woke up to a magical sight Monday morning as a rainbow coloured hot air balloon landed near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Burtch Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

After a prior surprise landing, Okanagan Ballooning told Capital News that crews checked the upper air patterns before flights but the winds can inevitably change.

Balloon conductors are not able to steer and to an extent, are at the whim of the winds.

This is not the first time a hot air balloon has landed in an unexpected location in Kelowna. Residents have seen touchdowns at the Orchard park mall, in cul-du-sacs and in school yards over the years.

