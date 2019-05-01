Rainbow trout, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour

Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

A thousand rainbow trout are ready to be caught for dinner

The rainbow trout have been released and the Kalamalka Fly Fishers children’s fishing event is a go for Saturday and Sunday.

Close to a thousand trout were put in the pond for kids to catch for the 18th annual Polson Pond Fish Out takes place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a free fishing event and it is the first time some of these kids have put a fishing rod in the water, so it is really great to see,” said Bob Tait, media relations for the Kalamalka Fly Fishers.

Bring your fishing rod, bobbers, barbless hooks and worms from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Polson Park.

The club will have a fish cleaning station set up to clean fish for the kids. As well, free pictures of the kids with their fish will be taken and printed on site for them to take home.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
