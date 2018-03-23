Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

A heavy rainstorm overnight caused some flooding issues in Okanagan Falls and Naramata.

Brandie Maslowski, emergency operations manager for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said they opened the emergency operations centre for a few hours last night as they were hearing reports of culverts overflowing and minor landslide and rock fall in Naramata and Okanagan Falls.

“One couple was removed from their home in Naramata, just for precaution. There was a little bit of flooding in the Naramata and Okanagan Falls areas and we will be putting out a news release later this morning on locations the public can pick up sandbags,” said Maslowski.

The Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Kaleden and Okanagan Falls fire departments were dispatched to flood assessments, with the first call coming in at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday evening and continuing until around 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

A small section of Eastside Road, just south of the Penticton city limits, was flooded in one portion and a minor landslide incident in another had debris flow towards the road. Flood assessments were also conducted in the Toy Creek area. Maslowski said the Ministry of Transportation and their contractor Argo have been notified.

“Right now the rain is gone and we were so pleased to wake up and see the sky,” said Maslowski. “A precautionary message is that if it is raining to be careful where you are driving and to watch for debris on the road.”