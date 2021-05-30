Rally in Revelstoke to protect dwindling old growth forests

Organizer Emma Atkinson has spent time at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)Organizer Emma Atkinson has spent time at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The gathering was a rally to protect old growth forests, in particular in Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)The gathering was a rally to protect old growth forests, in particular in Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Roughly 100 people gathered around a huge chalk circle in downtown Revelstoke on May 30. The ring was to visualize the largest known tree in Canada — the Cheewhat Giant in Pacific Rim National Park — at a diametre of 6.1 metres. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)Roughly 100 people gathered around a huge chalk circle in downtown Revelstoke on May 30. The ring was to visualize the largest known tree in Canada — the Cheewhat Giant in Pacific Rim National Park — at a diametre of 6.1 metres. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Fairy Creek has some of the largest trees in Canada, including the largest Douglas fir in the world. The forest is also home to a host of endangered species including Western screech owls, Northern Goshawk and Northern Red-legged frogs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)Fairy Creek has some of the largest trees in Canada, including the largest Douglas fir in the world. The forest is also home to a host of endangered species including Western screech owls, Northern Goshawk and Northern Red-legged frogs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
While B.C. is home to 57 million hectares of forests, an independent study published last year found that less than one per cent of it is intact old growth. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)While B.C. is home to 57 million hectares of forests, an independent study published last year found that less than one per cent of it is intact old growth. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The provincial government defines trees on the coast that are 250 years old to be old growth, for the Revelstoke region it’s 140 years. Some of the trees within Fairy Creek are more than 1,500 years old. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)The provincial government defines trees on the coast that are 250 years old to be old growth, for the Revelstoke region it’s 140 years. Some of the trees within Fairy Creek are more than 1,500 years old. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New mapping data released recently by the Wilderness Committee indicate the province has approved significantly more old-growth logging over the past 12 months — by 43 per cent — than it did the previous year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)New mapping data released recently by the Wilderness Committee indicate the province has approved significantly more old-growth logging over the past 12 months — by 43 per cent — than it did the previous year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Councillor Tim Palmer addressed the crowd, saying local government can make a difference and help lobby the province for change. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)Councillor Tim Palmer addressed the crowd, saying local government can make a difference and help lobby the province for change. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Roughly 100 people gathered around a huge chalk circle in downtown Revelstoke on May 30. The ring was to visualize the largest known tree in Canada — the Cheewhat Giant in Pacific Rim National Park — at a diametre of 6.1 metres.

The gathering was a rally to protect old growth forests, in particular in Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

That section of coastal rainforest on southern Vancouver Island, northeast of Port Renfrew, has some of the largest trees in Canada, including the largest Douglas fir in the world at a diametre of 4.2 metres. The forest is also home to a host of endangered species including Western screech owls, Northern Goshawk and Northern Red-legged frogs.

The Teal-Jones Group has government approval to log different sections of Fairy Creek. Since last summer, protesters have maintained a series of moving blockades to try and stop the company from logging the region. An injunction granted by the BC Supreme Court in April allowed the RCMP to remove protesters. Arrests began in May with 55 people arrested on May 25 alone.

READ MORE: Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

While B.C. is home to 57 million hectares of forests, an independent study published last year found that less than one per cent of it is intact old growth.

The provincial government defines trees on the coast that are 250 years old to be old growth, for the Revelstoke region it’s 140 years. Some of the trees within Fairy Creek are more than 1,500 years old.

One of Premier John Horgan’s fall campaign promises was to protect more old growth forests and transform the forest industry to be more sustainable.

“He has done almost nothing. The ancient trees continue to fall all across British Columbia,” said Emma Atkinson, organizer of the rally in Revelstoke.

New mapping data released recently by the Wilderness Committee indicate the province has approved significantly more old-growth logging over the past 12 months — by 43 per cent — than it did the previous year.

“We are here to say no more,” said Atkinson.

During the rally, she called Horgan’s office and the 100 or so people in the crowd left him a voicemail.

“STOP OLD GROWTH LOGGING,” they yelled, several times.

Atkinson said she is not anti-logging, but would like the industry to be more sustainable and to protect the dwindling old growth that remains.

While the rally did focus on Fairy Creek, several people said old growth is also threatened locally.

Councillor Tim Palmer addressed the crowd, saying local government can make a difference and help lobby the province for change.

For example, the community owns the Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation (RCFC), a local logging company. In 2019, the company gave the city $700,000 in dividends.

Part of the company’s tenure includes old growth forest. The 10-year allowable annual cut for RCFC — which governs how much timber the company can harvest — was renewed this spring to be the same as the previous decade at 90,000 cubic metres.

“Don’t let the myth that local governments can’t make a difference. They can,” he said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environmentprotest

Previous story
‘To make change in Nunavut’: Homegrown lawyers ready to enter legal profession

Just Posted

Organizer Emma Atkinson has spent time at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Rally in Revelstoke to protect dwindling old growth forests

Roughly 100 people attended the rally on Sunday, May 30

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

The refurbished Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke city hall makeover slightly under budget

The project cost $82K less than expected

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Mark Ploner posted this picture of the fire in the metal compactor at the landfill on Facebook sent from a friend who was on scene. The black smoke can be seen across Penticton. (Facebook)
Big fire at Penticton dump

It appears a metal compactor at the Campbell Mountain landfill caught fire

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

Veteran Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James and Blues Trio will perform in Penticton on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Vernon Sunday, Nov. 14, making up for shows cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)
Canadian music icon making good on Okanagan shows

Colin James and Blues Trio will play Penticton and Vernon in November after cancelling in 2020 due to pandemic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are focused on a Vernon motel room in the 4100 block of 32nd Street Saturday, May 29, shortly before 8 p.m. The reason for the police presence is not known at this point but one individual was taken into custody peacefully. (Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon photo)
Okanagan motel standoff ends peacefully

Witnesses say RCMP officers had weapons trained on room at Vernon motel; one individual arrested

Austin Walper (left) and Kieran Eglin are the co-founders of PLAYR.gg, a global technology platform that was acquired by a Toronto-based social intelligence company in November 2020. (Contributed)
From startup to stardom: How 2 Armstrong grads founded a global tech company

Austin Walper and Kieran Eglin launched Kelowna-based platform PLAYR.gg in 2018 while still in their early 20s

Preliminary results from a byelection Saturday, May 29, to elect a new Vernon School Board trustee show Jenelle Brewer (bottom right) edging out Philipp Gruner (top right) by one vote. Julie Melanson (lower left) was third and Christie Tujik fourth in the vote to replace the late Mollie Bono. (Contributed)
Okanagan school board by-election decided by single vote

Jenelle Brewer edges out Philipp Gruner 151-150 in four-person Vernon trustee race

Most Read