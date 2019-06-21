Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Toronto Raptors’ Marc Gasol took to social media to thank fans for coming out and celebrating the team’s first NBA championship title on Monday.

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade that lasted several hours.

In his Twitter post, the Spanish-born player likened his experience to that of a rockstar. Attached to the tweet, Gasol included a clip of British rock band Queen performing in Wembley Stadium in London.

Fans took to social media to respond to Gasol’s heart felt tweet. Some went as far as to photoshop Gasol onto Queen front-man Freddie Mercury’s body.

Many fans pointed out that Gasol’s hilarious celebratory behaviour alone made the historic event worthwhile. Gasol joined the Raptors in February after eight years playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Canadian Press

