Rats drive Okanagan city into top-20

Orkin Canada reveals 2018 list of rattiest cities in BC; Kelowna in at No. 7; Vernon falls off list

The good news for Vernon is the city is no longer in the top-20 rattiest cities in B.C.

The bad news for Kelowna is the city is still in the top-10 of Orkin Canada’s top-20 rattiest cities in B.C. at No. 7, down one spot from 2017, and one of three cities north of Hope that made the list.

Rats.

Vernon was No. 18 in 2017.

Cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rat and mice) treatments the company performed from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

“As far as rats are concerned, they’re definitely on the increase,” said Matt Wright, Orkin Canada’s Interior South branch manager based in Kelowna. “Rats weren’t around 10 years ago. It’s been fairly busy in 2019, the snow was around for a long time, then it kind of all just went at the same time. It’s been pretty busy lately. Yes, rats are a concern.

“We’ve always had mice.”

Orkin Canada reminds homeowners and business owners to take precautions to help keep rodents out.

* Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps;

* Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents;

* Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins;

* Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

The other two cities north of Hope to make the list are Kamloops (No. 14) and Terrace (No. 20).

The top-20 Rattiest Cities in B.C. in 2018 are:

1: Vancouver;

2: Victoria;

3: Burnaby;

4: Richmond;

5: Surrey;

6: Langley;

7: Kelowna;

8: Duncan;

9: Abbotsford;

10: Coquitlam;

11: Delta;

12: Nanaimo;

13: Sidney;

14: Kamloops;

15: New Westminster;

16: Port Alberni;

17: Maple Ridge;

18: Port Moody;

19: Port Coquitlam;

20: Terrace.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tories cry foul over $12M to help Loblaws buy energy-efficient coolers
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Just Posted

City receives grant from province for Liquid Waste Management Plan

The city’s grant application for money to create a Liquid Waste Management… Continue reading

Revelstoke council approves 2019 budget bylaw

City council approved the five year financial plan bylaw at their April… Continue reading

Federal gas tax fund gives Revelstoke substantial bonus

The one-time bonus is worth more than $350,000

Steski calls on government to take climate change action

On April 4 Wayne Stetski NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay –… Continue reading

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read