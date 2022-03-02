File photo (Black Press Media)

RCMP arrest man for pointing replica handgun at people near Kelowna mall

Police arrested suspect in the parking lot without incident

Shoppers near Orchard Park Plaza were undoubtedly shocked when a man allegedly pointed a handgun at them, Wednesday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a weapons complaint near the area of the plaza on March 1. A man had allegedly pointed a firearm at members of the public. When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a replica handgun.

The suspect, a 57-year-old man, was later released from police custody on conditions to appear in court at a later date. He is possibly facing charges for weapons-related offences.

“With the level of detail found in today’s replica firearms, responding police officers cannot tell if they are fake or real,” said Sgt. Kevin Duggan. “Because of the potential risks involved, you cannot show or use imitation guns in public places. Depending on the circumstances, you can be fined, arrested, or charged and have your replica gun seized”.

The investigation is ongoing.

