RCMP ask public for help locating West Kelowna man missing since October

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since October.
34-year old Brett Moore has been missing since Oct. 23, 2022. No one has heard from him and his family is concerned for his well-being.
Moore is Caucasian and stands at five feet-seven inches, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at at
