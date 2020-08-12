RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigate drowning in Penticton

Penticton RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a drowning at Okanagan Lake.

The drowning occurred on Aug. 11. At 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a drowning at Okanagan beach, in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive West in Penticton.

Witnesses said a 61-year-old man lost consciousness while swimming. He was immediately brought to shore and CPR was administered.

Several people on the shore assisted with the lifesaving efforts.

Emergency crews continued and the man was taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the man, visiting from Alberta, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” said Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

