RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

When the Logan Lake RCMP received a call about an injured bald eagle on June 30, the detachment commander had to be resourceful to rescue the bird from the road.

Const. Ryan Dell responded to the roadside near Mammette Lake Road and Foley Road, and found the eagle unable or unwilling to leave the area.

Concerned for its well-being, Dell and another officer borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to capture the eagle and take it to the detachment cells to care for it overnight.

The following morning, the officers transferred the eagle to the BC Wildlife Park rehabilitation facility in Kamloops.

“As a Mountie, you wear many hats,” Dell said in a release. “Some days you are a career counsellor or a conflict mediator, other days a traffic enforcer or a homicide investigator, some days you are an animal wrangler.

“Whatever the call, we take them all.”


