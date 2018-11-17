Propane tanks, tubing and wiring found during a search of an illicit lab in Chilliwack where police seized 250 pounds of cannabis and 30 pounds of resin/oil on Nov 14. (RCMP handout)

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

Cannabis may now be legal in Canada but altering the plant using chemicals to make oil is not.

Harvard Place off Airport Road in Chilliwack. (GoogleMaps)

A male in his 20s is facing charges after approximately 250 pounds of dried marijuana and 30 pounds of marijuana resin/oil were seized in a warehouse in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

A business owner in a neigbhouring unit in the commercial complex on the cul-de-sac off Airport Road told The Progress he watched all day as police wearing hazmat suits pulled out barrels from the unit across the parking lot from him.

On Nov. 14, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of the “E” Division Clan Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) executed a search warrant under Section 87 of the Cannabis Act at the warehouse on Harvard Place.

Police say a male in his 20s was arrested at that location for illegal production using chemicals to alter cannabis under Section 12(1) of the country’s new Cannabis Act.

Police located and seized extraction equipment, butane, propane, along with the cannabis and oil.

“The use of these volatile chemicals pose a significant risk to the neighbouring tenants of this warehouse,” said Supt. Bryon Massie, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “The officers of the UFVRD will continue to work within new and existing legislation to ensure the safety of our community.”

• RELATED: Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

• RELATED: B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organisation provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

CSRD wants immediate Provincial action to fund Newsome Creek study

Erosion along the creek is causing hazardous situation for residents

Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner committee looking for volunteers

Free Christmas dinner brought to you by you

School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

The school was demolished in summer of 2016

The proportional representation debate continues as the deadline nears

Sean Graham creator of the Dual Member Proportional system says it would be better for Revelstoke

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

Most Read