One person was arrested following an alleged break and enter at the Oliver Food Bank. (Submitted photo)

RCMP call alleged theft from South Okanagan food bank “heartless”

One person in custody for allegedly breaking into the Oliver Food Bank

RCMP are calling a theft from the Oliver food bank “heartless.”

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff said one of the suspects was identified and arrested after they allegedly broke into the building in the early morning hours of July 23 through one of the side doors. RCMP allege a number of food items were stolen.

Patricia Smith is facing one charge of break and enter and is to appear in Penticton court on Wednesday.

“The Oliver Food Bank is a non-profit community organization that does an amazing job supporting people in need,” said Tarasoff, adding any alleged theft could impact many people. ” … including those who depend on the food bank to feed both themselves and their families.”

