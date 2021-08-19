Chase RCMP were called Aug. 7 to investigate an alleged unauthorized use of a washroom in Sorrento and theft of the materials used there. (File photo)

RCMP called for report of unauthorized use of Shuswap business’ washroom

Items allegedly stolen on Aug. 7 include soap and toilet paper

Reported lavatory illegalities led Chase RCMP to investigate in Sorrento recently.

Among items allegedly stolen from a business were toilet paper and soap.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that police were called Aug. 7 to settle a dispute over the theft of services provided by the business.

“The business owner was upset that a female and her two children entered her business and did not purchase anything but used the washroom facilities and then departed,” Kennedy said in a news release. “A licence plate was obtained and the business owner wanted the female charged with using her toilet paper, soap, water and paper towels without permission and that constituted theft.”

Kennedy said police determined no criminal activity had occurred. The business owner was informed that she could pursue the issue through civil court to recoup her losses.

