RCMP confirm Mountie who pulled over driver in Midway was not an imposter

A woman claimed, on social media, she was pulled over by a police impersonator outside of Greenwood

Midway RCMP clarified that a traffic stop was conducted just outside of Greenwood at the time of the incident. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Misinformation spread about a supposed imposter police officer stop is being quashed by Midway RCMP.

A claim made on social media, which received considerable attention in the Midway area and surrounding communities, is false according to a release issued by B.C. RCMP Communication Services.

The stop occurred on Highway 3, on May 11.

A woman took to Facebook and claimed that a suspicious man in a marked police car pulled her over outside Greenwood. The woman said she was travelling 10 km per hour over the 60 km speed limit.

The woman alleged the man covered his police badge and did not clearly identify himself as a police officer. She stated the man did not take any information from her, but threatened to impound her vehicle.

The RCMP has since confirmed that a traffic stop happened at the same location, outside of Greenwood on the evening of May 11. The RCMP said an officer pulled over a woman who was driving at 87 km per hour in, a 50 zone, headed towards a playground and elementary school.

The officer was wearing a full uniform and was in a marked police car, states the release. He gave the driver a warning, instead of issuing a ticket violation as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

The RCMP acknowledges the public’s right to question anyone who is suspected of impersonating a police officer, and encourages that any suspicious circumstances should be reported to local law enforcement.

