Update: Three vehicles involved in fatal collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Two semis and one pickup truck collided Tuesday, Feb. 4 about 8 p.m.

The collision that resulted in the death of one man on the Trans-Canada Highway Feb. 4 just east of Salmon Arm involved three vehicles, police report.

Salmon Arm RCMP state in a news release that a Salmon Arm-area man in his 70s, had to be extricated from his pickup truck and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The collision took place about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, on Highway 1 near 20th Avenue NE.

“The investigation determined that an eastbound Ford F350 pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the trailer of a transport truck which was westbound,” states the police news release. “The pickup truck was damaged and then impacted a second westbound transport truck.”

The passenger in the pickup truck, also a man in his 70s, was treated at hospital and it is believed that he will make a full recovery.

“The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured as a result of the collisions with their commercial vehicles. Both remained at the scene and provided statements as well as their dash camera video. The video was instrumental in understanding what occurred in this collision,” the news release explains.

Highway 1 was shut down for about three hours while emergency crews dealt with the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP. Anyone with information useful to the investigation is asked to contact police at 250-832-6044.


