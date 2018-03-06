A trio of cougars were put down after they were found near a home in Courtenay, B.C. last weekend. (Black Press file image)

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Three cougars had to be put down on Vancouver Island after they attacked and killed at least one farm animal last weekend. A caller to police Saturday night said he had shot at the animals, and believed he had hit one, after they killed one of his lambs and chased some pigs.

According to the Ministry of Environment, RCMP officers responding to the property in Courtenay found two juvenile cougars still on scene, hiding behind a lamb pen. The officers killed the cougars and then began searching for a third cougar as the others had not previously been injured.

Conservation Officers arrived early Sunday morning to help with the search and found a pet donkey had also been injured — likely defending the other animals, said information sent from the Ministry. The home’s animal pen was situated close to the main house, which elevated the risk to the landowner and his family as the cougar had been hunting right next door.

RELATED: Vancouver Island hunter stalked by cougar

At approximately 6:30 a.m. CO’s found the adult cougar near the property. Tracking hounds were used to approach the animal, which stayed on scene and did not run. The Ministry says the animal simply crouched down and watched from a distance of roughly 20 metres.

Officers determined this behaviour to be abnormal and believed there was little doubt the remaining cougar had been involved in the livestock deaths the night before and made the decision to kill the cougar. However, no previous gunshots were found on this animal either.

The Ministry says the home’s location was in Courtenay, very close to the visitor information booth near the Courtenay/Cumberland interchange.


