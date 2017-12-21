RCMP continue to investigate Monday’s possible attempted kidnapping

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky says no updates available

Revelstoke RCMP continue to investigate after an elementary school student was approached by a man on her way to school on Dec. 18.

The 12-year-old girl is a student at Columbia Park Elementary school and was walking to school late, around 9 a.m., when she was approached by a person she describe as a First Nations- looking male on Bernard Nelson Crescent.

The man is described as being approximately 5’11’’, 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a black “Carhart” style jean jacket over top of a black hooded sweater with the hood up.

He was driving a small, newer-style four-door black car with a circular sticker on the driver’s side rear window.

The girl reported that male drove up and advised her that he was there on the mother’s behalf, to bring her home. The man exited his vehicle and the girl declined the offer and ran away toward her residence.

The girl’s mother was not home, but a family friend drove her to school, at which time the police were contacted.

Revelstoke RCMP is commending the girl for not engaging in conversation with a stranger and running away.

Revelstoke RCMP recommends youths travel in groups to and from school if possible, not to engage in conversation with strangers and to report any suspicious activity to an adult and the police.

RELATED: Revelstoke RCMP issue sexual assault warning

On Dec. 21, the RCMP told the Review that there were no updates in the continuing investigation.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said the RCMP don’t know if the attempted abduction is related to a string of sexual assault complaints in the fall that they heard about “third-hand.”

Grabinsky said no one has come forward to report anything and the RCMP have no descriptions.

RCMP investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Dec. 18, or who may have information regarding the matter, asking them to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

 

