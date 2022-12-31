A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
A year in review with Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
A year in review with Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok

The Revelstoke Grizzlies against the Chase Heat on Oct. 25. (Photo by Dave Albers)
Feeling the Heat: Revelstoke Grizzlies close out 2022 with a pair of games this weekend

Tanny the cat and Magnus the dog were rescued by OHS. (OHS)
Busiest year ever for Okanagan Humane Society

Terry Elliot was one of the Australian airmen who visited Revelstoke over the Christmas break in 1942. His hosts taught him to ski and initially gave him the nickname Snowy because of the number of times he fell while learning. Eventually, he caught on and enjoyed the new sport. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 30