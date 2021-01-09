RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

The organizer of another anti-restriction protest downtown Kelowna has been issued a ticket by police.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, a protest against COVID-19 related measures was held downtown, according to Kelowna RCMP, who were present to ensure the safety of protesters and the public.

The organizer was issued a $2,300 ticket for violating provincial Public Health Orders. Police are not releasing their name.

To date, RCMP in Kelowna have now issued three tickets for violating provincial Public Health Orders, the first being at a similar protest on Dec. 12, and the second to the leader of a local church.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

READ MORE: ‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

RCMP have not yet confirmed whether the same protest organizer has been fined a second time.

David Lindsay has been previously identified as the organizer of anti-lockdown protests in Penticton and Kelowna.

READ MORE: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

While people in Canada have a democratic right to lawful, peaceful protest, RCMP say activities in violation of public health orders can result in fines.

“Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risks. These orders are not optional,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“While we will continue to enforce the provisions available to us, we encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement is not required.”

READ MORE: Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusprotest