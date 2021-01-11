RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

An ongoing landslide on a piece of land off Clifton Road prompted a response from Kelowna fire crews and police on Monday afternoon.

City of Kelowna risk assessment teams are on the way to evaluate the situation.

Kelowna crews responding to Clifton Road for a small landslide. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/KVZjoUwSq3 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 12, 2021

Owner Jimmy Nguyen said the land has been sliding behind his home on Sladen Crescent for about a week and that the city knows about the situation. Nguyen has “no idea what’s going to happen next,” he said.

The presence of police and fire crews today is because somebody reported active sliding, according to Nguyen.

