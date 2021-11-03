A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)

A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)

RCMP: ‘Icy conditions’ factor in single vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Crews assessing damage to the Tappen Overhead Bridge caused by the crash

Police say the driver of a vehicle lost control in icy conditions causing traffic disruption on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

The highway was closed Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, near Tappen Valley Road, then reopened to single lane alternating traffic around noon. As of 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, single lane alternating traffic was still in effect.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said one man was in the vehicle that lost control. The man’s vehicle hit the guardrail of the Tappen Overhead Bridge.

West said the man wasn’t injured in the incident.

Crews are assessing damage to the bridge, which is slated to be replaced as part of a Highway 1 four-laning project in the future.

Read more: UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Read more: Freshwater Fisheries Society funds new fishing dock at Shuswap recreation site

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm

Previous story
B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college
Next story
‘Footloose’ in B.C.: Dancing ban irks live-event industry, those who want to bust a move

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s water treatment filters are being replaced after lasting four years longer than expected. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke’s drinking water filters last four years longer than expected

Over the last seven years, schools in Revelstoke have added 217 laptops available to students and teachers. (Pixabay)
The digital generation: The evolution of technology in Revelstoke schools

The shower house at Williamson Lake was built in the 1950s. The city recently approved a tender to have the building knocked down and a new washroom and shower house constructed. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
New washroom facility coming to Williamson Lake

The city has made plans for a large chunk of the COVID recovery grant money they received. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Council approves another $385,000 in spending from COVID Restart grant