RCMP identify bodies found in Shuswap residence as male, female, ages 62 and 60

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

RCMP officers on the scene of an unconfirmed shooting the night of Tuesday, Nov. 5 on Fraser Road in Anglemont. (The North Shuswap Kicker)

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have identified the two people found dead in an Anglemont home early last week.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit has been leading the investigation into the deaths.

A release from RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey states the deceased have been identified as a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who were known to each other.

The Chase RCMP were the first ones on scene at the residence in the 2200 block of Fraser Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Chase detachment is supporting the Major Crime Unit’s ongoing investigation.

“The identity of each of the deceased person discovered inside the home has been confirmed by the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service,” O’Donaghey said.

“Furthermore, I can confirm that RCMP continue to believe that this tragic incident was an isolated event. No suspects are being sought at this time, nor is there any danger to the public.”

The police and the Coroners Service say no further information will be released.

