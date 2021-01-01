Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa, east of Sicamous, early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

RCMP in Shuswap investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous RCMP are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a woman early New Year’s Day.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service issued a news release stating they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexpected death of a woman who was discovered in cardiac arrest early on Jan. 1 in Malakwa, east of Sicamous.

At 2:28 a.m., Sicamous RCMP were called to the Cedars RV Resort on Luoma Road in Malakwa.

The injured woman was located lying in the middle of a private roadway within the resort complex by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance.

The victim, 65, had sustained significant injuries, police reported. She was rushed from the scene in grave condition and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The investigation into the woman’s death remains in its infancy,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, BC RCMP spokesperson for the Southeast District. “Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman’s unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified and also launched a fact-finding investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any additional information, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

